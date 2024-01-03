A Nigerian man has been arrested in Ghana over fraud in the US to the tune of $7.5 million

The suspect was arrested in Ghana on December 29, 2023, and is yet to be put before a court

The Nigerian, Olusegun Samson Adejorin, is facing federal charges in the US for the scams

A Nigerian man has been arrested in Ghana after he allegedly targeted two charity organisations in the US for fraud.

The Nigerian Olusegun Samson Adejorin is facing federal charges in the US for scams that amounted to $7.5 million.

Adejorin allegedly tricked the institutions into transferring over $7.5 million. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adejorin was arrested in Ghana on December 29, 2023, and is yet to be prosecuted.

Between June and August 2020, he allegedly accessed employee email accounts at Maryland and New York charities.

Posing as authorised personnel, Adejorin allegedly tricked the institutions into transferring over $7.5 million from the New York charity's investment funds held by the Maryland organisation.

Source: YEN.com.gh