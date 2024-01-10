Police in the Ashanti Region are investigating the death of three siblings after a fumigation went horribly wrong

Police in the Ashanti Region are investigating the death of three siblings after a fumigation went horribly wrong.

They are believed to have died after coming into contact with insecticide used to kill bed bugs in their room.

The kids were visiting their grandmother when the tragedy occurred. Source: Getty Images

Two of the kids died on arrival at the hospital, while the other one died later.

Their grandmother was also affected by the incident but was discharged after she was admitted to the hospital.

The children had visited their grandmother in Asawase for the school holidays.

Their uncle, Anthony Frans, while preparing a room for the children’s stay, used an insecticide tablet to disinfect the room against bed bugs.

The children, along with their 66-year-old grandmother, slept in the room that night.

Frans was detained after the incident and made his second appearance in court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Police charged him with murder, and prosecutors were seeking ample time to continue with investigations.

The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2024.

