A police recruit under training at the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region has been arrested for fraud.

The recruit, Sadam Sumaila, was arrested for using a forged certificate to get enlisted into the service.

Sumaila presented a degree certificate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and other qualifications.

He was being lined up for the constable rank but complained that this was too low because of his university degree.

But when his degree was inspected following the complaint, the forgery became apparent.

Sumaila subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

The Director of the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, ordered the suspect's arrest yesterday, December 12, 2023.

He was arrested and sent to the regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bolgatanga.

Source: YEN.com.gh