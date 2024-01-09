A 33-year-old Ghanaian in Maryland, US, has been arrested over the killing of his estranged wife

The Ghanaian man, Frederick Owusu Sakyi, was reportedly going through a divorce with his wife

Sakyi was reported to have been stalking his wife in the past amid their estrangement

A 33-year-old Ghanaian in Maryland, US, has been arrested over the murder of his estranged wife.

The man, Frederick Owusu Sakyi, was reportedly going through a divorce with his wife.

The arrested man was reportedly stalking his wife. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the facts of the case, on the evening of Saturday, January 6, 2024, security personnel responded to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, they found one person dead and the suspect on the run. Investigations later led to Sakyi, who was subsequently arrested without incident.

Security personnel found a handgun on the front seat and an assault rifle on the back seat.

The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce.

Additionally, Sakyi had a history of stalking his estranged wife.

Deputies transported Sakyi to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Source: YEN.com.gh