Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar King Promise has arrived in Canada waiting to kick off his Canadian tour

A video of having dinner with American rapper Asap Ferg and Sawizland's Uncle Waffles has popped up online

Fans took to social media to hail King Promise for expanding his network and pushing his music beyond boundaries

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise, nominated in this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste Of The Year category, is set to begin his Canadian tour.

The Ghanaian crooner shared photos of his arrival in North America shortly after his successful debut Asian tour.

His success makes him the first African act to sell out all his Asian tour venues. — Singapore, Jakarta & Bali.

King Promise celebrates tour success

In a video King Promise recently reposted, the Ghanaian singer was seen among a cheerful group of celebrity friends around a dinner table.

Asap Ferg, American rapper and founding member of the hip-hop collective ASAP MOB was at the table was at the table.

The renowned rapper was seen making a toast with King Promise and Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles at the table.

It's unclear what the occasion was, but the video posted by pop-cultural platform BlacVolta on social media excited many Ghanaian fans who continue to root for indigenous artists to expand their influence worldwide.

Some fans have begun counting down for a cross-over collaboration between the Ghanaian and ASAP Ferg and Uncle Waffles.

The timely celebration comes ahead of King Promise's upcoming Canadian tour, which will see him perform in four major cities, including Toronto on May 11th, Ottawa on May 17th, Vancouver on May 18th, and Edmonton on May 25th.

Ghanaian promoter backs King Promise to fill the O2 Arena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian promoter based in the UK, Allordia, had registered his support for King Promise as Ghana's best candidate to fill the O2 Arena.

During an interview, the promoter chose King Promise over Black Sherif, establishing that the latter had not yet developed the global appeal and clout to pull off the task while the former's strides from his recently successful tour and international appeal could help.

