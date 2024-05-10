The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrating his old-time friend has gone viral online

This comes after he recounted the good times they had together, especially in London

Many people who commented on the video celebrated Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has celebrated business mogul and friend Mr Kwabena Asamoah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Asantehene, addressing guests at the birthday dinner organized to celebrate his 74th birthday, took a moment to acknowledge his bosom friend and business mogul Kwabena Asamoah.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates Kwabena Asamoah Photo credit: @andy-asamoah/LinkedIn @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

Describing the owner of A&C Mall as his brother, Otumfuo opened up on the moments he shared with him, especially during their time in London.

He also cited a not-too-pleasing experience Mr Asamoah had following his return from Nigeria.

The adorable video, which highlights the relevance of appreciating those who have impacted your life positively, has raked in over 13,000 likes and 10 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25th anniversary as occupant of the Golden Stool.

abena-obenewa commented:

just a phone call from this hall oooo charley! nipa destiny besesa

Prince Hart added:

Kwabena Asamoah the owner of A&C Mall East Legon

K.Nyame commented:

Wow the great King a very good listening King because I told him he shouldn't mention my name in public and he didn't wow

KWAKU ABRANTIE replied:

trimudeCklara added:

the king is he remembered and appreciated people he started life with

trimudeCklara wrote:

Who said Asante nkae, our KING is really a testimony of remembrance ,,, God bless the KING

Debbie commented:

Such a humble soul blessed by God Almighty

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates former teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was delighted joy after meeting one of his primary school teachers at a public gathering.

In a video making rounds on social media, the renowned King acknowledges the woman who taught him in primary two.

They both met at the King's birthday Thanksgiving service, which was held on May 6, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh