A woman has died after being hit by a stray gunshot by a traditional priest on her way from church on New Year’s Eve

The woman was travelling with her daughter, who was also wounded by the shot from the traditional priest

Reports indicate that the suspect, Nana Kwarteng, claimed to be performing rituals for the gods

A 22-year-old mother of one has died after being hit by a stray gunshot fired by a traditional priest known as Nana Kwarteng.

The victim, Lydia Boatema, was returning from a 31st night church service in Abirem, near Kenyasi in Kumasi, when she was hit.

She had with her her one-year-old daughter and was travelling in a commercial tricycle.

Reports indicate that the suspect, Nana Kwarteng, claimed to be performing rituals for the gods when he fired multiple shots from a gun.

Pellets from the fatal shot hit Boatema in the head.

Her child was also wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery to remove pellets lodged in her body.

The fetish priest is reported to have admitted to the crime in his cautionary statement to the Kenyasi District Police Command following his arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh