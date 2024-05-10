Televangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh has threatened to storm the Jubilee House if Akufo-Addo fails to assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

He said the president should not have hesitated to sign the bill when Parliament initially transmitted it to the presidency

He joins a long list of clergy members who have urged the president to assent to the bill

President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has joined a long list of clergy members piling pressure on President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo should have assented to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill immediately after it was passed.

Akufo-Addo has refused to assent to the bill, which faces two legal challenges at the Supreme Court.

The president has deferred deciding whether to assent to the bill until the court has delivered a verdict.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh says this is not good enough.

He says if the Supreme Court finds no fault with the bill's passage, he will march to the Jubilee House if the president refuses to assent.

He also called out his fellow clergy members for dropping the ball concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He said the president must be made aware of the significance of the bill to the Christina community and must be pressured to sign the bill.

He has called for prayers to ensure that the bill is passed.

About the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021 was passed by a unanimous voice vote in parliament on February 28, 2024.

It criminalises persons who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, advocates and allies of the community, amongst others.

The provisions of the bill stipulate that persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ, such as donors, activists, or promoters, could also be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

The international community and human rights groups have criticised the bill's passage, which they have described as threatening Ghana's democracy.

Sam Okudzeto says the bill's passage was nonsensical

YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, described the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as nonsensical.

According to him, Ghana has too many socio-economic challenges to intervene in the private affairs of consenting adults.

He further lambasted clergy members who have been piling pressure on the president to assent to the bill for failing to address the many other sins listed in the bible.

