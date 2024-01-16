Police in the Oti Region have arrested a teacher for impersonating a Member of Parliament

The teacher arrested had impersonated the Member of Parliament for Akan, Yao Gomado

National Democratic Congress in Akan said the impersonation scheme caused financial loss to unsuspecting persons

Police in Jasikan of the Oti Region have arrested a teacher for impersonating a member of Parliament.

The teacher, one Bless Agbenyenu, had impersonated the Member of Parliament for Akan, Yao Gomado.

Bless Agbenyenu is being accused of fraud. Source: Ghana News Agency

Source: UGC

The suspect was arrested on Monday, January 15, for creating a Facebook account and naming it after the MP.

He is believed to have used the account to defraud some unsuspecting persons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Ghana News Agency reported that five victims had given statements to police.

A press release from the National Democratic Congress in Akan said the impersonation scheme involved the unauthorised use of Gomado's identity on social media.

"The imposter exploited this false identity to engage in deceitful activities, causing harm and potential financial loss to unsuspecting individuals," it said.

2 arrested for using Ablakwa’s office to steal donations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two men were arrested for using the Akosombo flooding disaster as an opportunity for fraud and stealing donation money

The two suspects, Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, were using the office of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for their scam

The North Tongu MP commended the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for apprehending the suspect.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium was jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh