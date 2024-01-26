A Ghanaian lawyer in the US has been accused of allegedly scamming hundreds of immigrants.

The lawyer, Kofi Amankwaa, caused many clients to be deported after charging them thousands of dollars

Amankwaa operated this alleged scam between 2018 and 2023 as part of a pledge to secure green cards for clients

A Ghanaian lawyer in the US is facing legal action in New York after allegedly scamming hundreds of immigrants.

The lawyer, Kofi Amankwaa, aged 69, got victims to pay thousands of dollars for fraudulent services and caused many to be deported.

Ghanaian immigration lawyer Kofi Amankwaa. Source: The New York Times

Source: Getty Images

Amnakwaa is being charged alongside four other persons who worked in his office.

From 2018 through 2023, Amankwaa charged immigrant clients thousands of dollars to submit paperwork on their behalf to secure green cards.

But he was also illegally submitting separate petitions falsely claiming that their children were abusing them.

These petitions were under the Violence Against Women Act, which enables undocumented immigrants who are victims of abuse to gain lawful permanent residence.

The New York Attorney General is seeking an order to stop Amankwaa’s illegal scheme.

The office also wants to force him to compensate the affected clients in addition to other penalties.

In November 2023, Amankwaa’s law license was suspended after he failed to respond to several fraud complaints against him.

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium has been jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

Teacher arrested for impersonating MP on Facebook

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that police in the Oti Region arrested a teacher for impersonating a Member of Parliament.

The teacher arrested had impersonated the Member of Parliament for Akan, Yao Gomado.

The National Democratic Congress officials in Akan said the impersonation scheme caused financial loss to unsuspecting persons.

Similarly, two men were arrested for using the Akosombo flooding disaster as an opportunity for fraud and stealing donation money.

The two suspects, Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, were using the office of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for their scam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh