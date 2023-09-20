A Ghanaian man in Belgium is facing one year in prison because of alleged fraud during a driving test

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud

A Ghanaian man living in Grammont, Belgium was trying to secure a driving license with a lookalike.

The man, identified as Serge, contracted the lookalike to take the driving test after 12 previous failings.

The Ghana man had failed the driving test 12 times prior. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Belgium, Serge needed the license to open up more lucrative work opportunities.

He had searched for the lookalike for some time before settling on Julien, an immigrant from Congo.

The two plotted to beat the system by targeting examiners they believed would be more lenient.

But their plan backfired when the examiners detected the fraud by being able to differentiate between the two.

“Without the vigilance of this person [the examiner], he would have received his driving license, even though he is not capable of driving on our roads,” a prosecutor said.

Serge is facing a charge of identity fraud and faces a year in prison with a suspended sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh