Six people implicated in a coup plot have been convicted on high treason charges by a High Court.

However, ACP Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar have been acquitted.

Some reports indicated that the six persons found guilty have been sentenced to death by hanging.

The three-member panel of judges comprised Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong.

Justice Asare-Botwe served as the panel president on the trial, which commenced on June 8, 2021.

Prosecutors presented 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers, during the trial and concluded their case on July 12, 2022.

The charges date back to April 24, 2021, and include conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. The group was first arrested in June 2018.

The other accused included the now deceased Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

Gameli and Agordzo had been charged with abetment.

According to a report filed by Daily Guide, Saan suggested the group kill President Akufo-Addo when they captured him.

Background to the case

In June 2018, some individuals who were allegedly members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group were arrested for plotting to sabotage Akufo-Addo's government.

Mac-Palm Kafui and Debrah planned to kidnap the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief of the Defence Staff and force the President to announce his overthrow.

Agordzo was also mentioned as part of the group that single-handedly donated GH¢2,000 to the group to aid its cause.

Coups condemned by Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West Africa subregion shortly after the Niger coup.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum's government in Niger on July 26, 2023.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea have also had their governments toppled by the military in recent years.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, the President said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the subregion.

