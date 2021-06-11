The World Bank has approved $200 million for Ghana as to help finance COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

This is as part of efforts to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease

It also aims at strengthening the Ghanaian health system to make it more resilient to withstand future pandemics

The World Bank has approved $200 million for Ghana as to help finance COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com, the move which is in collaboration with COVAX, is to support the government to buy COVID-19 vaccines for 13 million Ghanaians

This is as part of efforts to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

COVID-19: World Bank supports Ghana with $200m for emergencies and vaccines

It also aims at strengthening the Ghanaian health system to make it more resilient and also to be able to withstand pandemics in the future.

The report further noted that the money released is to also help the Ghanaian economy bounce back and to assist with overall social recovery of the country.

In a statement, the World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte, said “The World Bank is happy to support this second additional financing given the importance of preventing deaths and reducing transmission of COVID-19 among the population by providing access to COVID-19 vaccines towards accelerating economic and social recovery in Ghana.

He stated that the world bank is aware of the continuing difficulties in having access to COVID-19 vaccines and logistics due to the global vaccine market challenges.

He added that they will continue to work to address the inequity in vaccine supplies that is impacting Ghana and other developing countries.

Sputnik V vaccines

Meanwhile, Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons.

