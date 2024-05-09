Viral sensation Safo Newman had been on the lips of many netizens, especially after Shatta Wake's comments

Shatta Wale described his look as poverty-stricken and lambasted his management for not taking the pain to take him through the mill

The musician says he is not interested in looking at anything other than his introverted self

Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale recently shared his remarks about Safo Newman and the viral sensation behind the infamous Akokoa song.

Shatta Wale described Safo Newman's look as poverty-stricken and tore into his management for not refining him as per conventional industry standards.

His comments about the viral star, who has been co-signed by Sarkodie and other top stars, resonated with many netizens who took to social media to express their concerns about Safo Newman and his brand appeal.

Safo Newman on Code Micky TV Photo source: Youtube/CodeMickyTV

Source: Youtube

Safo Newman faces Shatta Wale

In a recent interview with Code Micky, Safo Newman cleared the air about being too calm for the demands of his job as a musician.

"To each their own. Follow your own lane and share what God gave you with others without compromising yourself. We have temperaments, and I am an introvert. I've decided to do music, and mine can't be like Shatta or Stonebwoy," Safo Newman replied.

According to Safo Newman, he endeavours to connect with positive energies, which influences him to sieve through negative comments about himself and his art.

Netizens react to Safo Newman's response to his detractors

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Safo Newman's response to detractors.

@divinecharity4083 said:

I'm quiet and introvert like you Safo. Relax and enjoy your journey

@DxbGKN wrote:

Just enjoy his sensible music and support him. Accept him for who he is.

@ohenebaboahene3789 noted:

Evil minds and hearts. Why do you want to box him into your lifestyle. He is living his natural life. Go on Safo Newman.

@theophilusbrightpiedu3029 added:

Please can we leave this guy alone...? Let him be himself wai...we love you Newman

Safo Newman causes a stir after Shatta Wale's derogatory comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Newman had caused a frenzy with a recent video of him performing his new song, Miss Isabella after Shatta Wale's comments about him popped up online.

Safo Newman's latest track, Miss Isabella, a love tale expressing the youngster's seasoned penmanship and melodic vocals, has become a new fan favourite.

On Twitter, now X, the video has raked in over 250k views in less than 24 hours, forcing the Akokoa hitmaker's name into the trends.

Source: YEN.com.gh