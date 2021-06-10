One of the coup plotters who wanted to kick Akufo-Addo out of power happens to be a woman

She was serving with the Ghana Army until she was arrested as part of the coup plotters

According to a witness' statement, she, in particular, wanted the president eliminated immediately he was captured

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

One of the coup plotters who wanted to kick Akufo-Addo out of power happens to be a woman serving with the Ghana Army.

The only woman, Warrant Officer II, Esther Saan, was among the 10 people who were being tried for attempting to stage a coup d’etat and overthrow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to a report filed by Daily Guide, she was the person who suggested that the group eliminates President Akufo-Addo when he is finally captured.

Meet the female coup plotter who wanted Akufo-Addo 'finished' when he is finally captured Photo credit: Daily Guide

Source: UGC

Audio recording evidence

The Director in charge of Operational Intelligence at the Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Isaac Amponsah, who is the prosecution’s first witness, insisted under cross-examination that

WO II Esther Saan, also known as Mama Gee, was reportedly captured on an audio recording suggesting that the President needed to be eliminated.

Ziyerli Agbambila, a lawyer for the accused person, in his cross-examination sought to challenge the evidence-in-chief of the witness that WO II Esther Saan suggested that the President be eliminated, but the witness insisted that she did and said: “she was captured on audio and there was a witness at the meeting too.”

Cross-Examination

During cross-examination, Esther's lawyer sought to discredit this evidence by the witness, stating that his client never said such a thing.

Even when the witness insisted that the accused actually made the statement and there was an audio recording and a witness to prove she made the statement, the lawyer maintained it was not true.

Background

In June 2018, some individuals who were allegedly members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group were arrested for plotting to sabotage Akufo-Addo's government.

Two members of the group, Dr Mac-Palm Kafui and Debrah planned on kidnapping the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief of the Defence Staff and force the President to announce his overthrow.

A senior police officer ACP Dr Agordzo was also mentioned as part of the group that single-handedly donated GH¢2,000 to the group to aid its cause

The case which is currently being tried before an Accra High Court has been adjourned to June 14.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh