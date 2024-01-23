The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has withdrawn from the Parliamentary primary

Amoah earlier indicated his unwillingness to seek a fourth term as MP for Akuapen South

The New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries have been scheduled for January 27, 2024

The Akuapem South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary primaries.

This is the second U-Turn the MP made after dropping out of the race before returning to pick nomination forms.

The Akuapem South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah (L). Source: Facebook/@Parliament of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

The other aspirants in the race are Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, Amoah indicated his unwillingness to proceed.

The MP asked that this name be deleted from the ballot paper.

Amoah was seeking to represent Akuapem South for a fourth term.

The NPP primaries will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

Over 18 sitting NPP MPs will not be seeking reelection in Parliament.

Among the noteworthy MPs leaving are the Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who represents Bekwai.

Some of these MPs have been in Parliament for about two decades.

Majority leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is, for example, retiring from Ghana's Parliament after almost 30 years.

Akufo-Addo appointees who won big during NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in the primary.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu emerged victorious in Adentan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh