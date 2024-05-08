A young American lady has caused a stir online with her obsession with gari soaking

The lady identified as Olivia says Gari is her favourite snack

Her obsession with the food, which is a staple in Africa, has got many whites asking about it

A young white lady has become obsessed with gari soaking, a popular African staple food, in a rare occurrence that has left many Africans on social media in awe.

The young lady, identified as Olivia, has been spotted in a series of videos eating gari soaking while describing it as her favourite snack.

Oliva enjoying her favourite snack, gari. Photo credit: mattieb28/TikTok

Olivia has tried all the combinations of gari soakings - with milo, milk powder, peanuts, and sugar - enjoying it with or without water.

In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Olivia's mum, Ghanaian, seems fed up with her American daughter's obsession with gari.

Many whites inquire about gari

Her obsession with gari, a gritted cassava, which could be prepared in many ways, got many whites inquiring about it.

Some of them who chanced on her video trooped to the comments section to express their desire to try the African staple food.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

marly42 reacted:

"What does Gari taste like."

Brandi also reacted:

"so it's gari, sugar, peanuts and what else?"

CasterOylPisces said:

"I bought everything for it and I even bought the chocolate powder and it is the most delicious stuff ever! 47 and it’s the first time I’ve tried it! Love it!!!!!!"

Kagiso Ramotswiri said:

"What is garri?"

Olivia's video, shared by mattieb28, has reached thousands of people, with the one sighted by this site raking in over 106k likes and 1.4k comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

