An African man is being celebrated after winning the 2025 American Visa Lottery

In a trending video, some market women showered the yet-to-be-identified young man with white powder in celebration of his success

Some netizens who saw the video advised the young man to be cautious with his celebration as the interview stage was the real deal

Some over-joyous market women have drenched an African man in white powder to celebrate his success in the 2025 US Diversity Visa Lottery programme.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified man was on his knees revelling in his luck and thanking God while the market women clapped and applauded him.

The young man receives applause from the market women Photo credit: Ben Lobish Agency/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The overly excited young man stayed on his knees while taking hugs and more applause from the women and onlookers who had gathered to witness the outcome of his visa lottery result.

Although the young man is African, it is unclear from the video which part of the continent he is from.

Netizens react to the video

Some netizens who came across the video shared by Ben Lobish Agency on TikTok reacted.

Some of the reactions are compiled below.

@real_mercy commented:

"I don’t think nobody won for Ghana."

Napoleon had a concern:

"Traveling process be secret why public like this shine your eyes."

Nanakhwekhu77 replied:

"I shoq mpo bro."

Nurdy said:

"Remember never let people know until you are already there."

FelixMensah also said:

"Remember to thank only God."

The DV lottery programme

The Diversity Visa (DV) programme, also known as the Green Card Lottery, is a United States (US) government programme for receiving the country's permanent resident card.

It is also aimed at diversifying the immigrant population of the US by selecting applicants mostly from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States in the previous five years.

Every year 55,000 visas are granted to immigrants across the above-categorised countries through the DV Lottery programme,

The US Embassy in Ghana, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections.

The embassy also provided a link for checking the result while warning the general public against potential scams.

Source: YEN.com.gh