London came alive as Medikal hosted his debut concert in the city at the enviable O2 Arena's Indigo venue

Scores of Ghanaian fans and top personalities like Mohammed Kudus attended the show

The footballer's moment with Shatta Wale and his brother, who accompanied him to the show, have become the main talking points after the concert

On May 3, 2024, Ghanaian rapper Medikal successfully sold out at O2 Arena's Indigo venue for his first-ever concert.

The rapper tapped various superstars from Ghana, including songstress Efya, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, to make the event worthwhile.

Among the top dignitaries present at the event were Ghanaian Black Stars and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus at the O2

Mohammed Kudus attended Medikal's O2 showdown with an individual with whom he shares a striking resemblance. The footballer's plus one is believed to be his brother Fatawu, who is also into football.

In a video that has now gone viral, Mohammed Kudus, a Nima resident, reconnected with Shatta Wale at the event.

After exchanging pleasantries, the footballer gifted Shatta Wale a customised West Ham jersey.

Netizens react to Kudus' presence

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked about Kudus and his brother's appearance at Medikal's O2 Indigo concert.

@tertiary_kay said:

Kudus en bro can play in a different continent as Kudus

@EiiB333lllliiii wrote:

Kudus’ brother looks like him papa

@Fahy3m quizzed:

Are they twins? They look like webkid though

@Kk_kwartengg commented:

Ah kudus ein brother that or what eihe Dey gye am oo

Jean Fabrice Archer added:

One mistake people do is to make their enemies our enemies… Kudus can’t be enemy to Shatta because he is cool with Stonebwoy.. Naaaaa…. He is friends with the stars.. Ghanaians just Dey talk talk too much

Medikal sets record with his O2 concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, had sold out his debut London concert at the 2800-capacity O2 Indigo venue on May 3.

He became the newest musician to achieve that feat, following artists like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, who have sold out the venue twice in their career.

