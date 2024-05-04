Ghanaian musician Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby's performance has been rated as his best so far

The famous duo didn't disappoint with their sartorial choices for the history-making concert on May 3, 2024

Some social media users have commented on Medikal and Sister Derby's lovely video on Instagram

Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, was among the surprise acts at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert in London.

The ex-lover thrilled the audience with their electrifying performance as they performed their hit song Too Risky.

Medikal and Sister Derby perform together at his Indigo O2 concert in London. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Sister Derby looked exquisite in a green cutout dress, showing off some skin while slaying in a long, straight hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's ex-husband Medikal looked dapper in a red tracksuit with a hoodie as he hugged his ex-girlfriend on stage.

Watch the video below;

Sister Derby performs Don't Lie To Me at Medikal's O2 Indigo concert

KNUST graduate Sister Derby is a great performer and a showstopper as she gave an electrifying performance to support her ex-lover at his much-anticipated concert.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Medikal and Sister Derby's performance at his Indigo O2 concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

freakylord_ stated:

It’s gon be a loooooooooooong weekend

Officialbigv stated:

Old fire wood nor de hard to catch.

adoma_khadija stated:

Goosebumps all over my body heer g3

Arabaaggrey stated:

It’s gonna be a long weekend., happy holidays Ghana

Rozzyblondy stated:

This is so beautiful !

yaabrown22 stated:

A thing for you never lost in agradaa’s voice

Joyceanaafi stated:

At this point fella has to call Alhaji

Badasspmf stated:

Nice tatatattattaat after the show for Sankofa’s sake.

rich_love_neverbad stated:

It’s gonna be a long weekend all I need a stable electricity ⚡️ and data

ladylykobaapa stated:

United showbiz

Mogabithebarber stated:

Wow I like this

Otuquayeokutey stated:

Lai momo tsoɔ fe lai hee

twins_mum_dont_beg stated:

Is gonna be a long will making loving under the moonlight

youngstargh_mant stated:

Where is Fella @fellamakafui

