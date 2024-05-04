Medikal And Sister Derby Perform Their Hit Song Too Risky At His Indigo O2 Concert: "I'm Shocked"
- Ghanaian musician Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby's performance has been rated as his best so far
- The famous duo didn't disappoint with their sartorial choices for the history-making concert on May 3, 2024
- Some social media users have commented on Medikal and Sister Derby's lovely video on Instagram
Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, was among the surprise acts at Medikal's Indigo O2 concert in London.
The ex-lover thrilled the audience with their electrifying performance as they performed their hit song Too Risky.
Sister Derby looked exquisite in a green cutout dress, showing off some skin while slaying in a long, straight hairstyle.
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's ex-husband Medikal looked dapper in a red tracksuit with a hoodie as he hugged his ex-girlfriend on stage.
Watch the video below;
Sister Derby performs Don't Lie To Me at Medikal's O2 Indigo concert
KNUST graduate Sister Derby is a great performer and a showstopper as she gave an electrifying performance to support her ex-lover at his much-anticipated concert.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Medikal and Sister Derby's performance at his Indigo O2 concert
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
freakylord_ stated:
It’s gon be a loooooooooooong weekend
Officialbigv stated:
Old fire wood nor de hard to catch.
adoma_khadija stated:
Goosebumps all over my body heer g3
Arabaaggrey stated:
It’s gonna be a long weekend., happy holidays Ghana
Rozzyblondy stated:
This is so beautiful !
yaabrown22 stated:
A thing for you never lost in agradaa’s voice
Joyceanaafi stated:
At this point fella has to call Alhaji
Badasspmf stated:
Nice tatatattattaat after the show for Sankofa’s sake.
rich_love_neverbad stated:
It’s gonna be a long weekend all I need a stable electricity ⚡️ and data
ladylykobaapa stated:
United showbiz
Mogabithebarber stated:
Wow I like this
Otuquayeokutey stated:
Lai momo tsoɔ fe lai hee
twins_mum_dont_beg stated:
Is gonna be a long will making loving under the moonlight
youngstargh_mant stated:
Where is Fella @fellamakafui
