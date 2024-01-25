A Ghanaian man is in court after GH¢4,748,801 went missing from his bank account

He has accused two bank employees of stealing the money from his account and hence is calling for justice

Many people who reacted to the news have expressed astonishment over the actions of the accused persons

Two workers of ABii National Savings & Loans have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing money from a customer's bank account.

Joseph Ato Newton and Henry Ankai have been accused of taking GH¢4,748,801 from the bank account of the plaintiff, Dr Frank Awuah Agyei.

A report by Anchor Newspaper revealed that the duo used fake cheques to withdraw monies from his account on 26 occasions.

Two Bbank staff withdraw GH¢ 4.7Million from customer's Account Photo credit: @Richard Darko and @AndreyPopov/Getty Images

Plaintiff seeks legal redress

The plaintiff, in this vein, has sued ABii National Savings & Loans and the two plaintiffs involved in this matter.

In his reliefs to the High Court in the Ashanti Region, the plaintiff is seeking for the money reportedly stolen from his account to be returned.

Also, he revealed that the actions of the two bank employees have plunged him into hardship, and hence is seeking GH¢2 million in damages.

The High Court in the Ashanti Region has ordered the plaintiff to serve a writ on ABii National Savings & Loans and the accused via substituted service after they failed up to show up in court.

A video of a morning paper review segment on UTV on Thursday, January 25, 2024, where the case was elaborated, has gathered a lot of reactions.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were unhappy with the two bank employees over their act.

@ZeeUltimatee stated:

times are hard

@affum_kerls reacted:

If we keep our money for house aa buei we take go bank too aa buei so what make we do ?

@AEPdee wrote:

The amount is over 40 billion old cedis but she keeps mentioning 4 billion old cedis and also saying Newton oo s3 Houston as she kept calling out the bank staffer.

@only1Richway stated:

I’m just praying for that day some bank employee go touch this my 300 cedis in my account

@Mcmoore01 added:

The bankers has been stealing our money. You will be there and all of a sudden u get alert that a particular amount has been deducted from ya account and when u follow up the bank will tell you it’s a mistake.

Absa staff steals money from customers' bank accounts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a staff of Absa Bank was hauled to court for allegedly stealing GH¢1,209,304.69 from the accounts of at least seven customers within a period of two months.

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie allegedly committed the crime at the Osu branch of the bank with the help of six accomplices.

He stole the funds from the accounts of the late Ernest Ako, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from 1974 to 1978 and a retired High Court judge, Justice Anthony Kofi Adada.

