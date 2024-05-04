Ghanaian star King Promise has ended his three-stop run in Asia

The musician mounted the stage in Jakarta, his last stop with a roaring crowd waiting to be thrilled

King Promise is set to take Canada next after setting the record as the first Afrobeats star to sell out a venue in Bali

Ghanaian singer King Promise has drawn the curtains down on his first-ever Asian tour after a riveting performance in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The run began with two sold-out shows in Singapore on April 26 and Bali a day after making King Promise the Afrobeats star to earn the milestone in the region.

The Ghanaian singer has now wrapped up the tour after an explosive showdown in Jakarta, which has got many netizens talking about King Promise's international appeal.

King Promise in jakarta

King Promise strides in Jakarta

Before King Promise's recently held show in Jakarta, Indonesia the singer's name had caught the attention of many fans following the skyrocketing rise of his hit record, Terminator.

Videos of Indonesians dancing to the song's viral dance steps created by Dancegod Lloyd captivated netizens raising the anticipation for King Promise's stint in jarkarta.

After a successful Asian tour, the Ghanaian superstar is set to take Canada next, starting from May 11 to August

Fans hail King Promise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as fans sing King Promise's praises after the unprecedented success of his debut Asian tour.

@gh_sperry said:

Keep cooking Baba

@FredaPoku19 wrote:

My artist of the year

@lawagyei commented:

you gotta give it up to King promise. he’s been killing it for years! whole Asian tour sold out.

@kojo___gh noted:

This guy has fallen into a goldmine Charlie. These Asians controll TikTok he’s gone

@JuicyCFC shared:

King Promise spoil there for Indonesia wey Medikal too dey spoil there for London. big W for Ghana music industry

@Jay14Miami added:

It so hypocritical about Ghanaians how they don’t give king promise is fucken flowers , man is the only one to tour Asia , do you know how difficult it is for an India to sing you song word for word ? , king promise over stonebwoy and shatta wale combine any day !

King Promise bags deal with Henessy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had announced that he had secured a deal with the international alcoholic beverage brand Hennessy.

He shared lovely pictures on his Instagram page of him wearing a branded Hennessy basketball jersey and posing with a branded Hennessy basketball.

