Shatta Wale was among the top favourites in Medikal's lineup for the rapper's recently held concert in London

Shatta Wale's superstar came to bear as he jumped on stage, unpacking several of his hit records

Wode Maya hailed the superstar after his performance, calling him the biggest entertainer in Ghana

On the eve of May 3, the O2 Arena's Indigo venue saw a sneak peek of Ghanaian entertainment with Medikal's debut London concert.

The Ghanaian rapper tapped various collaborators, including Shatta Wale, to share the stage with him.

Social media reviews from the concert indicate that Shatta Wale, who has successfully sold out the venue twice, didn't disappoint.

Wode Maya hails Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana's biggest music exports, joined Medikal on stage when the show came to an end.

With a catalogue spanning over two decades, the self-acclaimed dancehall King flexed his musical muscle, unpacking seasoned fan favourites like Ayoo, fielding an energy befitting of a sold-out concert.

The dancehall star mesmerised Ghanaians, including Wode Maya, with his performance. The YouTuber called Shatta Wale, Ghana's biggest entertainer.

Ghanaians affirm Shatta Wale's status

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Shatta Wale after his performance at Medikal's show.

@fubudarling said:

At this point if you organize a concert and you don’t Shatta Wale on just remember it’s going be a flop cos he Dey pull the numbers

@Cartel3Montana wrote:

Mimicking too be something special. SM fans you geh problem ooo

@10trillionboy commented:

Fanfoolers miming towards your song too be something to be called performance? Ah no wonder y’all are blind

@yongdawg added:

If Ghana entertainment industry wants to do well,they should stop the favoritism and forget every issue with him and use him to rise cos he can do it

Kudus joins Medikal in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus had attended Medikal's first concert in London.

The footballer was spotted at the O2 Indigo with an individual beloved to be his brother, Fatawu, with whom he shares a striking resemblance.

