Medikal, after many months of preparations, has just pulled off his first concert in London. The Planning and Plotting concert was sold out inside the O2 Indigo arena.

Medikal recruited top superstars in Ghana to help him deliver a wonderful show; stars including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Article Wan, to name a few, were all present to support.

However, the performer who stole the headline was Sister Deborah. The female media personality and musician got everyone screaming at the top of their voice when she came on stage to perform her hit song with Medikal, Too Risky.

Medikal & Sister Deborah

The two are seen in a video circulating performing their song Too Risky to scores of fans who are excited and bewildered at the same time. No one ever expected to see Medikal and Sister Deborah share a stage again, seeing how their once admired romantic relationship ended.

Medikal and Sister Deborah were involved in a very serious romantic relationship. When they were together, the two had the admiration of many. Despite their age difference, many believed the two were made for each other. That was when Medikal's current baby mama, Fella Makafui, came into the picture, and all hell broke loose.

Seeing them on stage together performing the very hit song was a sight many never thought possible.

Watch video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians:

After seeing the video, YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians below.

@iamakua_sika_korankye said:

Enwomfu sei

@_adams_sheila said:

Okayyyyyy let’s have it!

@achiaa_rosemary said:

Sweet EX

@JuicyCFC said:

he go come Ghana na Fella carry ein things come chock the gate ein moff

@nickirich14 said:

Sista Derby 1- Fella 0

@boss_henryy said:

This world eii

Medikal's fan buys GH¢15k worth of tickets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion model and podcaster Joseph Owusu Fordjour had disclosed in a video why he spent GH¢15k on tickets for rapper Medikal's concert at the Indigo at The O2.

The socialite gave the tickets to Ghanaian fans in London to support the rapper's dream of filling the o2 Indigo venue.

