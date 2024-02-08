A nurse was killed in a road crash in the Bimbilla township on the morning of January 8, 2024

The nurse, who is yet to be identified, was returning from a night shift when the accident occurred

Reports indicate that a bus travelling in the wrong direction forced a car to swerve and hit the nurse

A nurse from the Bimbilla Hospital died in a road accident in the Bimbilla township on the morning of Thursday, January 8, 2024.

The nurse, who is in her 40s, was returning from a night shift when she was hit by a car. Her identity is yet to be made public.

Eyewitnesses reported that a bus travelling in the wrong direction forced the car to swerve and hit the nurse.

Abdulai Yaqoub, the Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, confirmed the accident to Citi News.

The police have transported the nurse’s body to the hospital morgue, while the drivers involved in the incident have been arrested.

In a conflicting statement, the driver of the Benz bus refuted the incident, claiming he had already passed the scene before the collision.

