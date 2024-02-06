The Ghana Meteorological Agency has urged Ghanaians to start wearing nose masks because of the air quality

Accra was ranked as having the worst air quality in the world amid the ongoing harmattan season

The Head of the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit of the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned that the dust could spread disease

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has advised Ghanaians to wear nose masks following the drastic reduction in air quality.

Ghana’s airspace is polluted, and the agency has cautioned citizens to wear protective nose gear

The Harmattan season has worsened Accra's air quality. Source: Getty Images

Accra was recently ranked as having the worst air quality in the world on the Air Quality Index.

The harmattan season worsens the existing concerns, posing health risks.

The Head of the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahianyo, advised Ghanaians to wear nose masks to curb dust-related diseases.

“Since it is coming from the bare floor, it will definitely have some pathogens, parasites, or disease-causing agents that may be dangerous to our health.”

Source: YEN.com.gh