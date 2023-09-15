One person was seriously injured after a trailer truck collapsed on a container in the New Juabeng South district

The accident took place at the Koforidua Timber market and required emergency response from the fire service and police

Some traders at the market reportedly complained about the poor roads in the areas despite the taxes paid

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

One person was critically injured after a trailer truck carrying timber capsized on a container at New Juabeng South in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at the Koforidua Timber market and resulted in a few other minor injuries, according to UTV reports.

Residents moved to rescue the person trapped in the container Source: Facebook/@UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

The truck involved in the accident was travelling from Sunyani in the Bono Region, the reports indicate.

After the accident, onlookers rushed to the scene and helped unload the truck and get to the container.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Emergency Service personnel comprising police and fire service personnel also arrived to address the situation.

Reports indicated that the poor state of the road may have contributed to the accident.

The traders at the market complained that the revenue collected by the assembly was not going into improving the infrastructure.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported on a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another truck.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

In August, six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

The MP was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh