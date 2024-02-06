Multiple persons have died in a road accident on the Amasaman-Nsawam road in the Greater Accra Region.

Seven persons have died in a road accident on the Amasaman-Nsawam road in the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred on Monday, February 5, 2024, when a tanker crashed into a commercial minibus, also known as a trotro.

The trotro was carrying 10 persons. Source: Getty Images

This led to the death of seven of the ten passengers onboard.

Speaking to Adomonline.com, an eyewitness said the tanker's brakes failed, leading to the crash.

“The commercial driver slowed down upon getting to a section of the road which is under construction due to a hole there.

"Unfortunately, the tanker driver which was behind crashed into it and destroyed it totally,” he said.

The victims of the road crash were removed from the mangled vehicle after the crash by some bystanders.

Recent road accidents

Some accidents have claimed several lives over recent months across Ghana.

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market on December 21, 2023.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

The entourage of the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia, was not spared during a recent crash.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash which occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman was killed and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

