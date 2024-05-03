President Akufo-Addo will unveil a special commemorative stamp tomorrow, May 4, 2024, in honour of Asantehene Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary celebrations

The event will occur in Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace and will be heralded by rich cultural displays and speeches

According to the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the stamp signifies Ghana's rich cultural heritage among others

President Akufo-Addo will unveil a unique commemorative stamp tomorrow, May 4, 2024, in honour of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The event will occur in Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The unveiling will occur in Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace.

Source: Getty Images

Cultural performances, speeches and a display of Ashanti pomp and pageantry will signal it.

The stamp was designed by the Ghana Post in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to honour Otumfuor Osei Tutu II's contribution to nation-building, cultural preservation, and national cohesion.

Several dignitaries, including government officials, traditional leaders and citizens from across the country, will attend.

Earlier, on Thursday, May 2, a delegation from the Ghana Post, led by the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, met with the President to finalise the details of the ceremony.

The discussion also centred on the role of the Ghana Post in fostering national development.

In a press statement following the meeting, Ursula Owusu Ekuful said the stamp was not merely to commemorate the celebration of the Asantehene's 25th anniversary.

She explained that it was also to honour the country's rich traditional heritage and the gains the country has made in that regard in the years since his enthronement.

She added that the stamp would symbolise unity and pride for all Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Silver Jubilee Committee has acknowledged the President's involvement in honouring the Asantehene.

According to the committee, the gesture reinforces the symbiotic relationship between Ghana's state and traditional authority and proves the celebration's national importance.

Akufo-Addo to commission Kumasi Airport

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo will commission the Kumasi International Airport on May 10, 2024.

The airport, renamed Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, is expected to fully operate in June of this year.

Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to commission the airport.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, and other dignitaries will also attend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh