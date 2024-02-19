A Manhyia South NDC Organiser has threatened to unleash violence during the 2024 polls should the ruling party attempt to rig the elections

He is currently wanted by the Ashanti Regional Police Command

The constituency party leadership has indicated it will honour the invitation and present the Organiser on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress’ Constituency Organiser for Manhyia South, Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan, has been declared wanted by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Alhaji Mustapha in a viral video had made some incendiary comments about the New Patriotic Party, threatening violence should the ruling party attempt to rig the 2024 general elections.

Collage of Ghana Police and NDC Flag Source: Ghana Police (Facebook)/ NDC flag(Myjoyonline)

Source: Facebook

He even suggested resorting to fatal measures should the victory of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama be threatened by such actions.

According to Citi News, the leadership of the NDC Manhyia South constituency are currently holed up in a meeting to address the threats of electoral violence.

They have, however, expressed willingness to present Alhaji Alhassan to the Crime Office of the Ashanti Regional Central Command on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, for further investigation.

Alhaji Alhassan reacts to police invitation

Reacting to the police invitation on Kasapa FM, Alhaji Alhassan said he will honour the summons.

He, however, claimed the video had been doctored.

According to him, his comments were made in interaction with a supporter of the ruling party.

He claimed the NPP faithful had insinuated that the party would not let go of power and would use every avenue, even if it is to rig the election, to ensure that the party stays in power.

He noted that the video only covers his response to that statement and not the statement itself.

Alhaji Alhassan told Kasapa FM he was not aware that he was being recorded and expressed disappointment in the turn of events.

Citi FM journalist attacked at NDC primaries in Odododiodio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Citi FM reporter had been assaulted during the chaos at the vetting of the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency.

Citi FM following the attack released a statement stating that the reporter, Akosua Otchere, was fine and well and receiving treatment.

The vetting procedure had been marred by violence following accusations of unfairness levelled against the vetting committee.

This had resulted in one of the aspirant’s supporters destroying properties and pelting stones at the vetting committee in protest at what they described as an unfair process.

