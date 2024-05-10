A footballer and four others have been remanded into police custody over the killing of two police officers at East Trasacco

Five people have been remanded into police custody over the killing of two police officers at East Trasacco on May 2, 2024.

The five include a footballer, a gardener, and a civil servant.

The judge denied the accused persons bail.

After being arraigned on Wednesday, May 9, 2024, police prosecutors told the court that five persons conspired to kill the officers.

The suspects are Mohammed Alhassan Damba, Chinkor Abdullah Alhassan, Alex Appoh, Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, and Ganiu Iddrisu, the footballer.

The victims were L/Cpl. Tasigya Ngapun Isaac and Constable Benjamin Tindum.

They were seated in front of a private residence near Hakska Block Factory at East Trasacco, East Legon, Accra.

The judge denied the accused persons bail despite arguments and pleas from the defence lawyers.

What have police said about the killing?

In a Facebook post, the Police Service stated that the two officers were shot in front of their private residence at Block Factory, East Trassacco.

In what looks like a contract killing, the gunmen had allegedly arrived on a motorbike and opened fire on the police officers, killing them.

Following the shooting, they sped off without taking anything from the victims.

