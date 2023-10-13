A Citi FM reporter was assaulted during the chaos at the vetting of National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary aspirants for Odododiodio.

Citi FM has released a statement saying the reporter, Akosua Otchere, is safe and receiving treatment

The vetting was marred by violence because of accusations of unfairness levelled against the vetting committee

A journalist with Citi FM was reportedly assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the National Democratic Congress’ vetting Parliamentary aspirants in Odododiodio.

Citi FM said the journalist, Akosua Otchere, was currently safe and receiving treatment.

Citi FM said Akosua Otchere was safe at the moment. Source: Twitter: @Citi973

Source: Twitter

The incident took place at the NDC regional party office in South La.

One of the aspirants' supporters destroyed property and pelted stones at the vetting committee over claims of bias.

In a video showing the chaos, some NDC supporters smashed chairs and destroyed property.

Three aspirants, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were being vetted.

They are seeking to succeed Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election.

Peace Council warns NDC against election violence

In a previous YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must stop inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye arrested

YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that a court in Accra charged five members of the NDC with conspiracy to murder the death of two people in the Odododiodio constituency during electoral violence.

Vanderpuye was also arrested briefly over the incident in the constituency and released.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh