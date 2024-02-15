The leadership of the New Patriotic Party says the ministerial reshuffle carried out by President Akufo-Addo will re-energise the party base

The party has rejected claims that the ministerial reshuffling came too late

Nineteen current ministers and deputies, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers were affected

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, says the government’s critics should assess President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees based on their output in office, not on the span of their projected stay in office.

On Wednesday, February 14, President Akufo-Addo reshuffled his ministers and deputies.

NPP General Secretary says ministerial reshuffle will energise party's base. Source: Getty Images

Prominent ministers like the president’s cousin, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu were expelled from his government.

Others were moved into new offices; for instance, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved from the Information Ministry to the Works and Housing Ministry whereas Henry Quartey was moved from the Greater Accra Regional Ministry to the Ministry of Interior.

Reacting to the sudden changes, the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the reshuffle would do little to correct the mismanagement of the economy.

They have described it as an attempt by the NPP government to wipe clean their tracks before exiting office.

However, reacting to the statement, Frimpong Kodua said their concerns were misplaced.

He believes the move will re-energise the party’s base.

“For me let’s measure them based on the results. I don’t think it’s late. 10 months is a very good period for them to show us what they can do,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

What experts saying aboutthe reshuffle

Former United Nations (UN) Governance Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman Duah agrees with the assertions of the opposition party.

He says the timing of the president’s reshuffle is wrong and doubts the changes will positively impact governance.

“This is too little too late. I’m sure most people feel the same. And I think so far what he’s done is not going to make much difference.”

NPP caucus react

Meanwhile, early last year, YEN.com.gh reported that some 80 NPP MPs were demanding that Ken Ofori-Atta be removed from office following the abysmal performance of the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.

In the aftermath of the ministerial reshuffle, MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi said he was happy with the president finally taking action.

He only wished that the action had been taken much earlier.

“We wanted it more than a year ago, probably a year and a half nearly two years ago, but as the saying goes, better late than never. It would have been better if he had responded to us at the time we asked.”

