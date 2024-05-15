An aboboyaa rider was killed while trying to break up a fight at Akyem Dwaso, reportedly over a woman

One person has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service in connection with the stabbing

The rider was identified as 28-year-old Yaw Amoako, while the suspect has been identified as one Nana Opoku

An aboboyaa rider was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight at Akyem Dwaso in the Eastern Region.

The rider, Yaw Amoako, aged 28, responded to the disturbance, leaving his fiancée.

One person has been arrested over the incident.

Amoako reportedly pulled out a belt in a bid to stop the fight, which involved one of his friends, but the situation escalated, and he was stabbed three times.

Rainbow Radio reported that the fight Amoako tried to stop was started because of a dispute over a woman.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kyebi Government Hospital Mortuary, pending further investigations.

The primary suspect in the killing, one Nana Opoku, has been apprehended and is currently facing trial. Kwesi and the other suspects remain at large.

