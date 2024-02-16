Sunyani East MP Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh has become first non-Speaker to preside over Parliament

This was after the Clerk to Parliament announced the absence of both the Speaker and his deputies

The Sunyani East MP was ushered into the seat and subsequently opened the sitting with a prayer

For the first time in Ghana’s current republic, a person other than the Speaker or his deputies has presided over the house.

Clerk to Parliament Cyril Kwabena Nsiah announced the unavoidable absence of both the Speaker and his deputies on Friday, February 16.

Majority Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh rose and recommended Sunyani West MP, Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh to fill in, per the standing orders.

The standing orders permit the House to elect another MP to preside over proceedings in the absence of the Speaker & his deputies.

He was seconded by Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

"I second the motion and his proposal for the honourable chairman to take a seat," he said.

This was put before the house for a voice vote which returned approved.

MPs to recite National Pledge and undergo roll call before proceedings

Parliamentarians will commence sessions by reciting the National Pledge as part of new standing orders.

Heads of state or institutions are now expected to appear before Parliament when needed directly.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, outlined the revisions when Parliament resumed sittings.

18 NPP MPs not seeking reelection in 2024

Eighteen New Patriotic Party legislators will not be seeking reelection during the party’s upcoming primaries.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu are among the legislators bowing out.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong is also bowing out.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

YEN.com.gh reported that The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

No new date has been fixed for the poll.

