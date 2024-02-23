Ofori-Atta Appointed Senior Presidential Advisor And Special Envoy For International Finance
- President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta as a senior presidential advisor
- Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, 2024
- The new appointment was confirmed in a letter from the Presidency sighted by YEN.com.gh
President Nana Akufo-Addo has given Ken Ofori-Atta a new appointment following his sacking as finance minister.
Ofori-Atta will now serve as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.
There had already been reports that the former minister would remain in government after his sacking.
Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, and replaced with Mohammed Amin Adam.
The new appointment was confirmed in a letter from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare sighted online.
Under-fire Ofori-Atta
Ofori-Atta has been one of the most under-fire ministers and the subject of protests because of the economic crisis.
Inflation rose above 50% in 2023, and the Cedi currency plummeted in value.
Ghana also returned to the IMF for a bailout under Ofori-Atta's stewardship of the economy.
Ofori-Atta oversaw Ghana's debt restructuring efforts after defaulting on most of its external debt in December 2022.
Notably, YEN.com.gh reported that over 80 pro-government legislators demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.
The demand by the MPs was, however, rejected by President Akufo-Addo, who called for calm until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout.
The president later reposed confidence in the finance minister on various public speaking platforms.
Bawumia promises to scrap a number of taxes
The move to sack Ofori-Atta comes as Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia tries to distance himself from the country's recent economic woes.
YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer promised to abolish the e-levy and other taxes burdening Ghanaians.
The Electronic Transfer Levy Act imposed a levy of 1% on electronic transfers.
Bawumia said he would execute these promises if elected president after the 2024 polls.
