President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta as a senior presidential advisor

Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The new appointment was confirmed in a letter from the Presidency sighted by YEN.com.gh

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given Ken Ofori-Atta a new appointment following his sacking as finance minister.

Ofori-Atta will now serve as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There had already been reports that the former minister would remain in government after his sacking.

Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, and replaced with Mohammed Amin Adam.

The new appointment was confirmed in a letter from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare sighted online.

Under-fire Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta has been one of the most under-fire ministers and the subject of protests because of the economic crisis.

Inflation rose above 50% in 2023, and the Cedi currency plummeted in value.

Ghana also returned to the IMF for a bailout under Ofori-Atta's stewardship of the economy.

Ofori-Atta oversaw Ghana's debt restructuring efforts after defaulting on most of its external debt in December 2022.

Notably, YEN.com.gh reported that over 80 pro-government legislators demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.

The demand by the MPs was, however, rejected by President Akufo-Addo, who called for calm until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout.

The president later reposed confidence in the finance minister on various public speaking platforms.

Bawumia promises to scrap a number of taxes

The move to sack Ofori-Atta comes as Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia tries to distance himself from the country's recent economic woes.

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer promised to abolish the e-levy and other taxes burdening Ghanaians.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Act imposed a levy of 1% on electronic transfers.

Bawumia said he would execute these promises if elected president after the 2024 polls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh