A sex worker was run over by a truck on the Kasoa-Winneba highway close to Buduburam in the Central Region

The sex worker was fighting with a taxi driver allegedly over money due her after offering her services

The truck driver was arrested and detained by the Buduburam District Police Command after the incident

A commercial sex worker has been run over and killed by a tipper truck on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

According to reports, she was haggling over payment for her services with a man when the accident occurred.

The sex worker died on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway (L), Money exchanging hands (R) Source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The incident occurred at Triple X, close to Buduburam in the Central Region on September 12, 2023.

Reports also said the now-deceased, identified as Anabel, hired a taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku and was fighting with the taxi driver when she got down, accusing him of having sex with her and refusing to pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The driver refuted the claims, saying the sex worker did not want to pay the taxi fare.

After the taxi driver sped off, she sought payment from bystanders who had intervened and allowed the driver to leave.

While Anabel was demanding the money from the bystanders, witnesses said the truck then ran over her.

Her body has been sent to St. Gregory Hospital, and the tipper truck driver was arrested and detained by the Buduburam District Police Command to assist with investigations.

Sex workers arrested in swoops

The Ghana Immigration Service in the Bono East region swooped in on 25 commercial sex workers.

All 25 were believed to be Nigerian nationals living in Ghana without proper documentation.

The swoop was carried out at brothels in Nkoranza South and Kintampo South on Saturday and Sunday dawn, respectively.

Over 340 suspected criminals at Kasoa arrested

In April 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that over 340 suspected criminals at Kasoa and its environs in the Central Region were rounded up by the police

Both women and men suspected to be criminals and prostitutes operating in the area were included.

According to the police, the operation, dubbed OPERATION STORM KASOA, was part of their efforts to clamp down on criminals in the area.

Over 100 suspected criminals and commercial sex workers arrested

In a separate story, 100 suspected criminals and sex workers in Kasoa were also arrested.

Their arrests were carried out in three separate operations conducted in nightclubs.

The police said the suspects were in the nightclubs smoking and doing things indecent to women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh