Afenyo-Markin takes over as Majority Leader after Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Resignation

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new majority leader

Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as his deputy, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will remain the Chief Whip

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned from his role following a crucial meeting of the majority group and the President on February 21, 2024

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new majority leader following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the position.

Afenyo-Markin previously served as the deputy majority leader.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is the new majority leader. Source: Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as his deputy, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will remain the Chief Whip.

Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed deputy whip, while Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, is the second deputy whip.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, announced his resignation during a crucial meeting at the presidency in Accra on Wednesday.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, expressed utmost displeasure at the decision by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to resign.

After earlier reports of the shake-up, the proposed changes drew protests from First Osei-Owusu and other Majority MPs.

They had vowed to resist any changes in their ranks dictated by the New Patriotic Party.

The NPP also dismissed the reports, saying it had not discussed making any changes to the leadership of its parliamentary caucus.

Following the resignation, Justin Kodua, the NPP General Secretary, is expected to announce these changes within 24 hours formally.

NPP says ministerial reshuffle will energise party

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party said the ministerial reshuffle carried out by President Akufo-Addo will energise the party base.

Kodua rejected claims that the ministerial reshuffle came too late and would serve no purpose.

According to him, the ministers-designate should be allowed to show what they can do within their limited time rather than judging them from the onset.

Source: YEN.com.gh