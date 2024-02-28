A 2M Express escaped a robbery attempt on the Kumasi-Accra Highway earlier in February 2024

Sensational footage has shown how 2M Express driver and passengers narrowly escaped a robbery attack on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The incident is believed to have occurred on February 21, 2024, according to the time stamp on the video that has been circulating online since the incident.

The video showed the bus stopping behind another vehicle and then starting to reverse when the assailants emerged on motorbikes chasing after other commuters.

Gunshots were also heard in the video, though it remains unclear if any gunshot hit the 2M express bus.

Some passengers on the bus were in a state of panic, and one even tried to jump out of the vehicle while others tried to ensure calm and the focus of the driver until they found safety.

In a similar incident, GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

An armed robbery operation on the Bibiani-Kumasi highway affected the Legon Cities Football Club.

Robbers blocked the highway and attacked passengers who were using the road early on November 2, 2023.

Players of Legon Cities and their officials were on their way back to Accra after playing the Samartex Football Club in the Western North Region.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

