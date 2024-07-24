13 illegal miners have been remanded for unlawfully entering and mining in the Jimmirah Forest Reserve

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded 13 illegal miners for unlawfully entering and mining in the Jimmirah Forest Reserve at Amangoase, in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The miners had entered the forest illegally and started mining even though it was undergoing afforestation.

13 illegal miners are in police custody after invading the Jimmirah Forest Reserve.

The Forest Services Division in the Nkawie District stated that compartment 18 of the forest reserve was undergoing afforestation; however, the illegal miners' activities hindered the project’s progress, per The Chronicle.

To stop the illegal miners' activities, the inhabitants of Amangoase banded together with Forestry Commission officers to arrest them.

The remanded miners are expected to reappear before the court on August 6, 2024.

Armed robbers attack mining company

Meanwhile, police are on a search for armed robbers who attacked a mining company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region on the night of May 24, 2024.

According to reports, about 15 masked assailants stormed the premises of the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company at 7 pm and attacked its managers, who were all Chinese nationals.

Two of the managers were shot, while one managed to escape unhurt. Of the two who were shot, one was hit in the leg and the other in the crotch area.

Following the attack, per GhanaWeb, the assailants ransacked the premises, doing away with about GH¢1 million and two gold bars.

The victims of the incident were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently responding to treatment.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region has set up a 24-hour security post at the mining company to quell further robbery attempts.

It stated that the company had been a target of several other attacks.

Ghana’s courts lack Chinese interpreters

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Forestry Commission has revealed that it cannot prosecute Chinese illegal miners because it lacks interpreters.

According to George Agbenowoshi, the commission's Greater Accra Deputy Regional Manager, the state is often unable to provide court interpreters.

The Commission said the language barrier prevented Chinese nationals from making a plea and testifying in their trials, leading to case dismissals.

