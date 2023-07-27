Residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District have protested because of incessant robbery incidents

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister

A spate of robberies has caused residents in the Sene West District of Bono East Region to hit the streets in protest.

Over the weekend, two persons were shot dead with four others wounded during a robbery attack on a phone shop in an area called Kwame Danso.

The deceased, Adamu Ibrahim, 40, and Abubakha Karim, 19, have been released to their families for burial.

According to reports, armed men wielding machetes and guns took advantage of a power cut in the area to stage the attack.

The robbers made away with phones and an undisclosed amount of cash in the attack, which lasted about 10 minutes according to eyewitnesses.

During a press conference as part of the protest, residents lamented the effects of insecurity in the area.

"Today, what we are seeing is not appealing at all. It is destroying the good name of the town that our ancestors built," one resident, Kwesi Banka, said.

They complained that the poor state of the roads was contributing to the robbery attacks.

Also of concern to the residents was the effect on economic activities in the area.

"Economic activities are unbearable. It has come to a standstill. All the filling stations in Kwame Danso, after 7 pm, you do not see any of them operating. We have decided to impose a curfew on ourselves," Banka said.

DCE gives assurances

The District Chief Executive in the area, John Nyabaa, assured the residents that he was working to address the insecurity.

"We will beef up the security, but our security personnel alone and their weapons are not enough," Nyabaa noted.

He said a delegation will be sent to the regional minister to discuss their concerns.

Robbery challenges in communities

YEN.com.gh reported that, earlier in 2023, robbers attacked a mobile money vendor in Kasoa.

More recently, about four men attacked a vehicle transporting an unspecified sum of money at Ablekuma Fanmilk a suburb of Accra. A police officer was killed in the incident.

