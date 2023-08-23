An abandoned baby girl was found near the Accra Zoo in the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region

The baby was rescued by personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service from the Ayawaso North Constituency

The ambulance personnel made a report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to commence

A baby girl was found abandoned in the Achimota Forest near the Accra Zoo on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Ghana Ambulance Service personnel in the Ayawaso North Constituency found her wrapped in a black polythene bag and quickly covered in a white cloth.

Ambulance service personnel found the abandoned baby.

Source: Twitter

A video from the scene showed the ambulance personnel gently cradling the baby. In the aftermath of the rescue, a report was made to a nearby police station.

An investigation has been initiated into the circumstances that led to the baby being abandoned.

