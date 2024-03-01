Three men have been jailed for life in prison after killing four persons at a chief's palace in Oti Region

Three men have been jailed for life in prison after killing four persons at the Omanhene Palace at Pai Kantanka in Oti Region.

They were jailed on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and abetment of crime.

The accused were identified as Kwabena Aduam, Amanpene Gyane, and Kwabena Asante.

After the verdict, Kwabena Aduam and Amanpene Gyane broke down uncontrollably, while Kwabena Asante showed indifference.

The killings occurred when men stormed the chief's palace as part of a chieftaincy dispute and killed one person on the spot, with three others dying at the Worawora Government Hospital later.

Following investigations, the police arrested two suspects and picked up one other in Togo after a few months.

The area has been hit with chieftaincy disputes despite a court ruling backing Nana Diawuo Bediako II as the substantive ruler.

