A video of the widow of a Ghanaian immigrant who was shot dead in Canada has emerged on the internet

The late Adu Boakye’s significant partner cried as she asked God to help her contain the pain of his cruel death

The heartbreaking footage of the widow’s emotional episode had a netizen asking if God genuinely exist

A heartbreaking video of the wife of a Ghanaian immigrant gunned down in Toronto, Canada, has triggered the emotions of social media users.

The widow wants justice for her late husband, who travelled to the country in November 2023 to seek greener pastures but was shot dead by an unknown assailant.

Wife of Ghanaian shot dead in Canada weeps. Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV.

Source: Twitter

According to Canadian Police, Adu Boakye, 40, was killed in North York, Toronto, in “an indiscriminate attack.” The police are searching for the culprit, who is believed to be between 18 and 25.

Widow calls on God

During an interview with JoyNews, the wife of the deceased could not contain her tears at their family house in Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region. Friends tried to console the widow, who cried for days after hearing the news of her husband’s abrupt demise.

“I cannot fight this battle. Save me, Lord. Akwasi, how do I cater for these children?” the wife of the deceased cried.

Adu Boakye was killed in a random shooting incident on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video

At the time of this publication, only a few people had left comments under the footage.

@Aminu_Lion7 tagged a friend:

@BawaYussif8, Abi u wai study law. How dem for tackle this case.

@Brajustice7 asked:

Does God exist?

John Dumelo’s emotional meltdown

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh