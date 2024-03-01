Actress Bernice Asare has reportedly lost her eight-year-old daughter, Akua Nhyira

The actress' daughter passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024

An old video has popped up showing Prophet Opambour cursing the actress over an issue

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare was hit by a big tragedy on Thursday, February 29, 2024, as she lost her eight-year-old daughter.

The actress' daughter, known as Akua Nhyira who happens to be her first child, is reported to have passed on after a protracted illness.

While Ghanaians deal with the sad news of Bernice Asare's loss, a video has popped up showing Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, a.k.a. Opambour or Prophet 1, cursing her.

In the video which was recorded many months ago, Opambour was spotted raining curses and invoking sorrow on the actress, her children, and anything from her womb.

The fervour with which he made these declarations reverberated online, sparking shock and concern among viewers witnessing the intense verbal assault.

It is not known what might have triggered that line of action from Opambour but from his narration, he sounded peeved at a discussion about him on TV which the actress had been part.

Bernice Asare reacted to Opambour's curses

A part of the video shared on Instagram showed Bernice Asare, also a TV presenter in Kumasi, reacting to Opambour's curses.

Taken aback by the unwarranted attack, expressed her bewilderment at Opambour's actions, vehemently denying any wrongdoing that could have provoked such a vehement response.

She recounted an incident where an individual accused Opambour during her show, a claim she did not endorse. In light of this disagreement, Bernice found herself at the receiving end of Opambour's wrath, with curses directed not only at her but also at her three children.

Oman FM's Kwabena Kwakye dies

In other sad news, Oman FM presenter Kwabena Kwakye, the host of the station's Boiling Point political talk show, has passed on.

The veteran broadcaster is reported to have passed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after collapsing after speaking on President Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle.

The news of Kwakye's passing has thrown social media into a state of mourning as many express surprise.

