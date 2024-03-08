The EC has formally announced the filing fees for Presidential and Parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections

Presidential candidates are to pay GH¢100,000, while parliamentary candidates will pay a filing fee of GH¢10,000

This decision was reached in collaboration with all the political parties at the IPAC meeting of March 7, 2024

The Electoral Commission has announced the filing fees for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the EC, the filing fees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections will remain the same in 2020.

This was stated in a joint statement issued by the Electoral Commission and the representatives from various political parties at the end of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Hence, the filing fee for Presidential candidates will remain GH¢100,000, while parliamentary candidates will maintain a filing fee of GH¢10,000.

The EC also recognised the collaborative efforts of political party leaders in ensuring the successful planning for the upcoming 2024 Election.

EC abandons plans to eliminate guarantor system

In the same communique, the Electoral Commission indicated that it will no longer eliminate the guarantor system for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The EC had earlier proposed the removal of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

The Electoral Commission had argued that the removal of the guarantor system would allow for the Ghana card to become the sole identification document for registration.

This was contained in a C.I the Commission submitted to Parliament.

However, the move had faced stiff opposition from the National Democratic Congress who had argued that the removal of the guarantor system was unjustifiable.

Following the EC’s U-turn, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr Omane Boamah says the revision is welcome news.

The NPP however, have warned that any attempt by the NDC to abuse the guarantor system will not be tolerated.

The NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako urged other political parties not to take advantage of the guarantor system to register minors on the electoral roll.

EC proposes 3:00pm as closing time for polls

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Electoral Commission has proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3:00 pm instead of 5:00 pm.

The Commission has said it will cut down voting times at polling centres by creating additional polling centres.

She explained that if the time is shifted to 3:00 pm, collating and counting ballot papers can be done before dusk.

