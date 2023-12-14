The Electoral Commission has proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3:00 pm instead of 5:00 pm.

The Commission has said it will cut dowing voting times at police centres by creating additional polling centres

The new proposal was revealed at an inter-party dialogue hosted by the National Peace Council in Accra

This proposal is contained in a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.).

Voting at a polling centre (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa is convinced the creation of additional polling centres would enable voting to go faster and accommodate this proposal.

She explained that if the time is shifted to 3:00 pm, collating and counting ballot papers can be done before dusk.

“We are working at reducing the voter threshold at every polling station to 500, so that there will be no pressure on the process,” she said.

Mensa spoke at an inter-party dialogue hosted by the National Peace Council in Accra.

Electoral Commission gets almost GH¢800m budget for 2024 election year

The Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

Akosombo Dam spillage victims to get special treatment

The Electoral Commission has said victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage can vote without their voter I.D.

The Commission said such persons have to be at their polling stations to be allowed to vote without their I.D.

The District-Level Election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, across 38,622 polling stations.

IMANI President blasts EC

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised the E.C.'s conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the E.C. as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the E.C. has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the E.C. because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People's Party, the All People's Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

