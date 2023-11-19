The Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year

The allocation for the commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year

The Electoral Commission of Ghana will be operating with GH¢782,558,024 in the election year of 2024.

The figure was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

This figure for the Electoral Commission is up from the GH¢385,741,696 allocation of 2022.

However, it is much closer to the GH¢712,893,954 allocated to the Electoral Commission in 2020.

Per the breakdown, GH¢606,449,009 will be spent on goods and services.

Akosombo Dam spillage victims to get special treatment

The Electoral Commission has said victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be able to vote without their voter ID.

The Commission said such persons have to be at their polling stations to be allowed to vote without their ID.

The District-Level Election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, across 38,622 polling stations.

IMANI President blasts EC

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised the EC's conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the EC as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the EC because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

