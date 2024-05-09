Ace Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu recently celebrated in style as she turned 53 years old

The actress shared a beautiful photo on social media to commemorate the attainment of her new age

Mercy Asiedu's first son also added new photos to celebrate her, with both posts triggering several well-wishes

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has turned a year older. Born in 1971, Asiedu celebrated her 53rd birthday on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The outstanding actress shared a beautiful photo on social media to celebrate her special day. The image showed the actress looking beautiful and smiling.

She was wearing a peach-coloured gown, which was matched by her lipstick. She sat majestically on a white chair. To her right was a bouquet made of green and peach flowers.

Mercy Asiedu has turned 53 years Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, the actress thanked God for her new and what she described as a successful year.

"I Thank God for another successful year and a new age, and I also give praise and thanks for his blessings, protection and grace," she said.

See below for the photo as shared on Instagram:

Mercy Asiedu's 1st son celebrates her

After her birthday post, Mercy Asiedu's first son, Nana Safo, also took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos of her.

The photos showed her in four moments, including one with her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah.

Posting his mother's photos, Nana Safo said:

"Happy Birthday to you My love. May the Living God bless you with more healthy years and happiness. Love You ❤️."

Mercy Asiedu's fans join in celebrating her

The posts shared by Mercy Asiedu and her son have stirred their followers' reactions.

emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday beautiful more blessings ❤️❤️

bosschic__glam__gh said:

Hbd mummy. Long live, more money, more wins

lizzyaddai said:

Happy Blessed Birthday Nanayere Papabi, May God Bless You Enjoy Your Day

frankiepayper said:

Happy happy birthday many more blessings

shatti_1 said:

Happy birthday mum may God bless your new age ❤️ long life

Source: YEN.com.gh