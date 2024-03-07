EC Says It Will No Longer Eliminate Guarantor System In Upcoming December Polls

The EC says it has aborted its plans to eliminate the guarantor system from the upcoming December 7 elections

This means new registrants can register onto the electoral role with the use of a guarantor

The NDC has welcomed the decision

The Electoral Commission says it will no longer eliminate the guarantor system for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

This was revealed at the just-ended Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting where the electoral calendar was discussed.

The EC had earlier proposed the removal of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

However, the move had faced stiff opposition from the opposition, the National Democratic Congress who had argued that the removal of the guarantor system was unjustifiable.

The leader of the NDC caucus in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the action was a calculated ruse to deny millions of Ghanaians the chance to register and have their names placed on the voting record.

Following the EC’s U-turn, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr Omane Boamah says the revision is welcome news.

He noted that despite their previous hostile relationship with the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, the IPAC meeting which she chaired was rather cordial and consensus driven.

He added that he was content that the concerns of the NDC and other parties at the meeting were taken into consideration and accepted.

The NPP however, have warned that any attempt by the NDC to abuse the guarantor system will not be tolerated.

The NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako urged other political parties not to take advantage of the guarantor system to register minors on the electoral roll.

He said the NPP will adhere to the decisions reached at the IPAC meeting for a free and fair election and urged the others to do the same.

EC proposes 3:00pm as closing time for polls

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Electoral Commission has proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3:00 pm instead of 5:00 pm

The Commission has said it will cut down voting times at police centres by creating additional polling centres.

She explained that if the time is shifted to 3:00 pm, collating and counting ballot papers can be done before dusk.

The new proposal was revealed at an inter-party dialogue hosted by the National Peace Council in Accra

